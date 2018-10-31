Jade Esler: The Girl Who Flies Planes

Most kids daydream about flying at some point. But not many of them turn that dream into a reality.

Jade Esler did...

At 16 years old, Jade became the youngest pilot in Australia and she funded her passion by starting her own business, selling cupcakes.

Now, Jade is 17, a pilot AND a business owner...and she hasn’t even finished school yet.

So how does she do it?

CREDITS

Host: Holly Wainwright

With thanks to: Jade Esler. Support her business here: https://www.thesugarbite.com.au/

Producers: Elissa Ratliff & Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

I Don't Know How She Does It - Girls is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to get this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at [email protected]