I Don't Poh How She Does It

She is a well-known Australian who is referred to by just one name kind of like Madonna or Kylie. She is Poh! The cheeky and creative cook stole our hearts in the very first MasterChef 8 years ago and has since written cookbooks, a children's book, hosted TV shows, and opened her Adelaide based bakery, Jamface.

In this episode of I Don't Know How She Does It Poh talks about not having a routine, her guilt over having a cleaner, how her makeup routine changed after turning forty, the concept of living life in slow-mo, and what the Masterchef judges are really like.

