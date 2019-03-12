How To Travel The World With A Wheelchair

Where do you start when you're planning a holiday that needs to be accessible for a wheelchair? What questions do you need to ask hotels? And how do you make sure you’ll be able to do all the activities you want to?

For the past 22 years, Julie Jones and her family have been asking these questions.

Julie's son Braeden was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy which means he's non-verbal and uses a wheelchair. But that hasn’t stopped them travelling the world. From seeing glaciers in New Zealand to hiking Kakadu and cruising the South Pacific, they’ve seen a lot.

Julie Jones is trying to change the way we think about accessible travel and she's sharing her story with Holly...

CREDITS

Host: Holly Wainwright

With thanks to: Julie Jones. You can follow Julie's blog here;

https://havewheelchairwilltravel.net/

Producers: Elissa Ratliff & Rachael Hart

www.mamamia.com.au/cheeky100/

GET IN TOUCH:

I Don't Know How She Does It - Travel is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here. ... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to get this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at [email protected]

This episode of I Don't Know How She Does It was made possible by Expedia... Use the code MAMAMIA to receive 10% off when you book your hotel stay through Expedia.com.au.T&Cs apply. Download the Expedia app today.

If you want to take part in our survey, click here to find out more...