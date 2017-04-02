Gemma Sisia: Four Kids, 1,800 Students, and 12,000 Kilometres From Home.

When Gemma Sisia got on a plane, leaving the family farm for Africa, she thought she would go on safari, do some volunteering and return home to Australia. Instead, she fell in love. With Africa, with its people and with a man. Inspired to help the people of Tanzania, Gemma founded a private school with just $10 and three students. From there, St Jude's has grown to educate more than 1800 African children and many have gone on to study law, medicine and engineering. Now a mum to four Gemma shares what day-to-day life looks like in Africa - a country that resembles a simpler time, where kids are raised by a community, weekends are spent camping with lions and tigers and 'screen-time' is a foreign concept.

Show notes

Your host is Alissa Warren

With thanks to Gemma Sisia and Winrose Mollel

You can donate to the School of St Jude here.

This podcast was produced by Rachel Wagner for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Executive Producer of Podcasts is Monique Bowley

Head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright.

Please give this show a rating on iTunes and leave a review; it helps more people to find it!

You can buy any book mentioned on our podcasts from iBooks at apple.co/mamamia, where you can also subscribe to all our other shows in one place.

Let us know what you thought of this show or suggest another guest via email [email protected]

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook.