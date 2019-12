Carolyn Creswell is an entrepreneur who started her company Carman's Foods with $1000 and a dream. She now employs 160 people in 32 countries and has 4 children. Carolyn talks about how she structures her day, her weekend release at the farm and what she had to give up with each child.

