Caroline Overington: The Early Bird Gets The Worm

Bestselling author and Walkley award-winning journalist Caroline Overington has interviewed many important one-named women in her life. Women like Oprah, Hilary and Ellen. She has been a foreign correspondent in New York and in Hollywood; raised twins, and has written twelve books, including some prize winners, all in just four hours a week. How does she do it? She shares with us her tips on study, friends, love, raising teens, and what to do if your little kid stumbles across porn. And her practical tips on working from home are some of the best we've heard.

Show notes

Your host is Alissa Warren

With thanks to Caroline Overington.

Her latest book is The Lucky One published by HarperCollins

You can buy any book mentioned on our podcasts from iBooks at apple.co/mamamia, where you can also subscribe to all our other shows in one place.

This podcast was produced by Kelly Glover for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Executive Producer of Podcasts is Monique Bowley

Head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright.

Please give this show a rating on iTunes and leave a review; it helps more people to find it!

Let us know what you thought of this show or suggest another guest via email podcast@mamamia.com.au

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook.