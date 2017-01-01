By Popular Demand: How does Rebecca Judd do it?

01 Jan 2017 · 43 minutes

By Popular Demand: How does Rebecca Judd do it?
This episode was our most popular of 2016 so we're bringing it back for a summer revival.

It's been a big year for I Don't Know How She Does It. The show was named one of iTunes' classic podcasts of 2016. But it's also been a big year for Bec Judd, who recently gave birth to twin boys. She's a woman who wears a heck of a lot of hats. From mother, to business owner, to weather presenter to model, Rebecca Judd has a lot going on. She's also one of the most down-to-earth people there is.

In this frank and interesting interview, Rebecca Judd talks to Holly Wainwright about how she gets everything done, and still has time for family time in the Judd spa after a days work. 

Show Notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright

With thanks to Rebecca Judd. Follow her blog here.

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff and Holly Wainwright

