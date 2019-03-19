Behind The Lens Of A Travel Influencer

You know those people who get paid to travel the world and take incredible photos in incredible locations? On this week's episode of I Don't Know How She Does It Travel, Holly meets one of them. And yes, she's got a lot of questions.

Annie Nguyen is employed to promote holiday destinations and hotels by taking incredible pictures on her Instagram and writing about them on her website. She's a travel influencer, and she's got a lot of tips to share.

So how do you get a job like this? What are her favourite travel destinations? And how do you take the perfect travel pic? And who takes the pictures?

CREDITS

Host: Holly Wainwright

With thanks to: Annie Nguyen. You can follow Annie's adventures here;

https://wheretoflynext.com/



Producers: Elissa Ratliff & Rachael Hart

www.mamamia.com.au/cheeky100/

GET IN TOUCH:

I Don't Know How She Does It - Travel is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here. ... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to get this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at [email protected]

This episode of I Don't Know How She Does It was made possible by Expedia... Use the code MAMAMIA to receive 10% off when you book your hotel stay through Expedia.com.au.T&Cs apply. Download the Expedia app today.

If you want to take part in our survey, click here to find out more...