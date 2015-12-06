Two sets of twins in two years.

Anne Stephens has two sets of twins, born two years apart. The kids may be 24 and 22 now but they all still live at home. While bringing up the double dose of double, Anne also worked as an English teacher, has been P and C President, coached the netball, did the oranges for footy and looked after her elderly mother who lived with the family for many years. Anne answers the big questions - which is the trickiest age when the kids need you the most? How do you give lots of kids lots of attention? What's important as a child grows from baby to adult? And when do you let them have sex in the house?