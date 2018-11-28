Amna Karra-Hassan: The Girl Who's Kicking Goals

When Amna Karra-Hassan looked at the sporting events in her local community, she noticed there were no women.

She decided that needed to change. So she created the Auburn Tigers.

Amna is a player, coach, public speaker, an employee of the Australian Federal Police and she sits on the board of the Council for Australian Arab Relations and a not-for-profit women's health initiative called Go Active.

So, how does she do it?

