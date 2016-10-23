Amantha Imber is the Boss All Women Need

What would happen if your boss gave you unlimited leave? Let you manage yourself? Didn't require that you were in the office every day? It sounds like a dream, but that’s exactly what Melbourne-based business owner Amantha Imber did for her staff. And she doesn’t regret it one bit. The Innovation Psychologist and mother-of-one joins Holly to talk about how she runs her own business while caring for her 2-year-old daughter, and what she's learned about getting the best out of working parents.

Amantha Imber. Find out more about her business Inventium here.

