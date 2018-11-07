Alyssa Azar: The Girl Who Climbed Everest Twice.

Alyssa Azar was an adventurous kid. So adventurous she conquered the Kokoda trail with her Dad when she was just 8 years old.

But that was only the start.

After Kokoda, Alyssa moved on to mountains, climbing Mt Kilimanjaro, the ten highest peaks in Australia, and then the highest peak in the world... Mount Everest.

Alyssa made her first successful summit of Everest when she was just 19 years old, becoming the youngest Australian to do so. Then she decided to climb it again.

So, how did she do it??

