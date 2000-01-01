How To Build A Human

In 2011 Turia was running an ultramarathon in the Western Australian outback when she got caught in a grass fire. She suffered burns to 70% of her body - she had to learn to walk again and learn to live in a new reality. Now not only does she host her very own podcast, but she’s also the mum to two little boys, runs ultra-marathons, writes books, and wears a lot of hats. This is why today on the show she’s joining Leigh to talk about how she’s instilling resilience into her toddlers and how we can do the same.

Host: Leigh Campbell

Expert: Gen Muir

Guest: Turia Pitt

Producer: Liz Keen

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

