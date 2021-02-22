How To Build A Human

Independence and toddlers are two words that don’t really go hand in hand.

But nurturing an independent spirit for our toddlers in terms of play, creativity, and awareness of the world around them is super important.

So how do we do it?

On this episode, Leigh is joined by the founder and director of the financial media platform, SugarMamma.TV, author and mum of three Canna Campbell to discuss how to raise independent kids, and no, it's not as tricky as it sounds.

This podcast was made in partnership with the LEGO® DUPLO® Brand. We believe in building happy humans, Start Off Big with LEGO DUPLO.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au