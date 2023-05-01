How To Build A Human

Have you ever wondered why such little humans have such big feelings? Peel a banana wrong, press the lift button or refuse to buy another unicorn toy and boom... a tantrum errupts.

You’re probably wondering is there a way to help your little one with their big feelings? Simple answer: yes!

This episode host Leigh Campbell chats with parenting expert Gen Muir to get all the tips and tricks to navigate your toddler through the emotional roller coaster that is being a preschooler.

This podcast is made in partnership with LEGO® DUPLO® big bricks. We believe in building happy humans, Start Off Big with LEGO DUPLO.

