How To Build A Human

Mamamia Podcasts

Different Ways To Help Your Toddler Find Their Confidence

As parents, our goal is to help our pre-schoolers become the best versions of themselves… but how can we nurture their confidence so they're not afraid to pursue big adventures and challenges?

This episode, parenting expert Gen Muir shares with host Leigh Campbell all the ways to build confidence in your toddler... and it all starts with preparation. 

This podcast is made in partnership with LEGO® DUPLO® big bricks. We believe in building happy humans, Start Off Big with LEGO DUPLO.

HAVE YOUR SAY:
We know it can be tricky raising little humans and that's why we want to hear from you! Click this link, and complete this short survey and to thank you for your time, you could win a $50 gift voucher

GET IN TOUCH:

    Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

    CREDITS:

    Host: Leigh Campbell

    Expert: Gen Muir

    Executive Producer: Talissa Bazaz

    Assistant Producer: Tahli Blackman

    Audio Producer: Tegan Sadler

    Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.