How To Build A Human

How do you raise kind humans?

On the show today, Leigh sits down with writer, podcaster and comedian Sean Szeps. He’s the father of five-year-old twins with his husband Josh. And he’s focussed on making sure they’re always putting empathy and kindness first. And of course, we’re joined by our resident parent educator Gen Muir to talk about how to build empathy and compassion in our kids.

This podcast was made in partnership with the LEGO® DUPLO® Brand. We believe in building happy humans, Start Off Big with LEGO DUPLO.

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Host: Leigh Campbell

Expert: Gen Muir

Guest: Sean Szeps: https://www.instagram.com/seanszeps/?hl=en

Producer: Liz Keen

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Audio Producer: Thom Lion

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au