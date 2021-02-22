Building Kindness 101

How To Build A Human

Mamamia Podcasts

How do you raise kind humans? 

On the show today, Leigh sits down with writer, podcaster and comedian Sean Szeps. He’s the father of five-year-old twins with his husband Josh. And he’s focussed on making sure they’re always putting empathy and kindness first. And of course, we’re joined by our resident parent educator Gen Muir to talk about how to build empathy and compassion in our kids. 

This podcast was made in partnership with the LEGO® DUPLO® Brand. We believe in building happy humans, Start Off Big with LEGO DUPLO.

GET IN TOUCH:

    Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

    CREDITS:

    Host: Leigh Campbell 

    Expert: Gen Muir 

    Guest: Sean Szeps: https://www.instagram.com/seanszeps/?hl=en  

    Producer: Liz Keen

    Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

    Audio Producer: Thom Lion

    Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

    Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au 

