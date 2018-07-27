News
The Party

hitched

27 Jul 2018 · 25 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

You've sorted the ceremony and now it's time to partaaaayyyy!  But before the DJ starts pumping out the Grease Megamix there are a few things you need to consider.

Are you going to have a live band or are you just going to prepare a kick-arse Spotify playlist?  Who's going to do the speeches and do you have someone you can trust as the MC? Are you hiring a fancy car to get around or should you just get an Uber Black? 

Lucky Leish has all the tips and tricks to make sure this celebration is one to remember.

Subscribe to Hitched here.

Order Of Service

Your host with the most is the wonderful Aleisha McCormack. She knows how to make you a Bridechilla like nobody's business. She's also one of the producers of the show.

The other two producers you can thank for bringing this magical podcast to your ears are Elissa Ratliff and Rachel Corbett. They're a couple of spinsters who now know how to plan a wedding.

Get In Touch

Email: podcast@mamamia.com.au

Call: 02 8999 9386

Join our Facebook group here.

Find out more about Bridechilla here.

This show is part of the Mamamia Podcast Network.

