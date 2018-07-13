You’ve locked down your venue, sorted the dress and your budgeting skills are off the charts but how do you deal with the bridal party?

Maybe you've already decided Sonia from high school is going to be your Maid of Honour and cousin Georgie will be your bridesmaid. But what if you're feeling a bit bored by the whole bridal party thing? Or maybe you just want to rock this party solo?

Well, good news! You don’t need them because, as Leish explains, it’s time we moved away from the traditional idea of the bridal party and embraced the new world order.

It’s an exciting time to be a bride, friends...

Subscribe to Hitched here.

Order Of Service

Your host with the most is the wonderful Aleisha McCormack. She knows how to make you a Bridechilla like nobody's business. She's also one of the producers of the show.

The other two producers you can thank for bringing this magical podcast to your ears are Elissa Ratliff and Rachel Corbett. They're a couple of spinsters who now know how to plan a wedding.

Get In Touch

Email: [email protected]

Call: 02 8999 9386

Join our Facebook group here.

Find out more about Bridechilla here.

This show is part of the Mamamia Podcast Network.