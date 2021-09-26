Here If You Need

Kate Moloney is the fierce and fast co-captain of the Melbourne Vixens. Kate is a one-club player who has dedicated her time on and off the court to the Vixens, championing them all the way to two premiership titles and earning herself a position the Australian Diamonds netball team.

Kate joins Hayley and Cate to talk about the role of leadership in sport, and what it takes to bring a team from the bottom of the ladder right to the top.

Plus, she opens up about the intense pressure of a comeback story and Netball’s impact on Australian culture.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au