Here If You Need

Chloe Dalton started her professional sporting career in the WNBL, before making a move to Rugby Sevens and picking up not only an Olympic gold medal but also an Order of Australia. In 2017, with almost no prior experience with the game, she switched sports again to play AFLW. And in amongst that she found time to found The Female Athlete Project, an interview podcast created to increase the visibility of women in sport.

She joins Cate & Hayley to talk about code-switching, how she chose which sports to pursue and the important ways men can support women’s sports.

Plus, we chat all things 2022 NAB AFLW Grand Final series, throw in our tips and talk about the controversial choice of venue for the game this Sunday.

And we let you know what women's sports you can catch over the next week.

Hosts: Cate Campbell & Hayley Willis

Guest: Chloe Dalton & The Female Athlete Project

