Here If You Need

The Matildas are one of the most loved female Australian sporting brands in the world and this month, they get host the Women's World Cup on their home grounds, here in Australia.

Today on the show we chat about the impact of this milestone for Australian soccer with Amy Duggan, who played for the Matildas in 1999 and who also played over 100 games for the Canberra Eclipse.

Since retiring from the game, Amy has had a successful career in media and sports administration and is one of the OPTUS hosts for this year’s Women's World Cup.

Amy also gives us her tips on whether she thinks the Matilda’s can go all the way.

