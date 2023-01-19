Ellie Cole lost her leg at three years old. Weeks after the amputation her mum signed her up for swimming lessons. When instructors predicted it would take Ellie a year to build up her swimming ability, she blew them out of the water in just two weeks. Today, Ellie is recognised as the most decorated female Paralympian in Australian history.

In this deep dive episode, Ellie sits down with Cate and Hayley to chat about what it’s like to be called a hero, being a disability advocate and her swimming retirement.

We’ll be back on January 19 2023 with a look around the grounds, and what to watch over the weekend.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Here If You Need is a podcast by Mamamia. Listen to more Mamamia podcasts here.

CREDITS:

Hosts: Hayley Willis & Cate Campbell

Guest: Ellie Cole

Executive Producer: Tia Ucich

Producer: Susannah Makin

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Music by Mardi Lumsden

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au