Here If You Need

Ariarne Titmus has hit a career-high at 22 years old. In the space of 5 years, she’s picked up world championship titles, multiple gold medals, and broken world records. Now prepping for her next Olympic Games challenge Ariarne has also turned her sights to the commentary box.

Plus, we talk about ‘skin fold’ testing and its true impact on athletes, take a look around the grounds at results from the weekend and unpack the Women’s A-League sprinkler drenching.

And if you want more, we let you know what women’s sports you can catch over the next week.

Hosts: Hayley Willis & Cate Campbell

Guest: Ariarne Titmus

