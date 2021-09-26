In 2022, Cara Koenen was pulled off the bench during a Commonwealth Games netball final and helped the Diamonds claim gold. Cara is a legendary shooter for the Sunshine Coast Lightning, and Aussie Diamonds and this week she sat down ahead of the Super Netball season and Netball World Cup to chat her through the year ahead and reveal what it’s like when your sport is suddenly thrown into the national spotlight.

Plus, should female athletes be provided with a sports bra in their kits? And the million-dollar prize coming for the leading AFLW and AFL teams. Will it be equally shared?

We also take a look around the grounds for the latest results and let you know what to watch in women’s sport this weekend.

END BITS



GET IN TOUCH:

Here If You Need is a podcast by Mamamia. Listen to more Mamamia podcasts here.

CREDITS:

Hosts: Cate Campbell & Hayley Willis

Guest: Cara Koenen

Executive Producer: Tia Ucich

Producer: Susannah Makin

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Music by Mardi Lumsden

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au