Here If You Need

In 2019, a doping scandal changed Australian swimmer Shayna Jack’s life overnight. When a routine doping test found a banned substance in her system, Shayna was forced to reassess her career, and her mental health took a serious dive. In this episode, she takes us through the doping scandal, all the things she missed out on because of it, and the reason she’s back in the pool today.

Plus, we unpack whether Russia and Belarus should be banned from the upcoming Paris Olympics and finally a uniform update in Netball that aims to make the game more inclusive.

We also take a look around the grounds for the latest results and let you know what to watch in women’s sport this weekend.

