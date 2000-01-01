The one and only Sam Kerr joins us from London. Sam continues to smash ceilings for female athletes by not only being the number one goal kicker in Aussie Matildas history but she has also become the first ever female athlete on the cover of EA Sports, FIFA.
Plus, we take a look around the grounds at results from the weekend and celebrate the AFLW & WBBL grand final winners.
And if you want more, we let you know what women's sports you can catch over the next week.
THE END BITS
GET IN TOUCH:
Here If You Need is a podcast by Mamamia. Listen to more Mamamia podcasts here.
CREDITS:
Hosts: Cate Campbell & Hayley Willis
Guest: Sam Kerr
Executive Producer: Tia Ucich
Producer: Susannah Makin
Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou
Music by Mardi Lumsden
Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.
Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au