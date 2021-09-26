Here If You Need

Rhiannan Iffland is an Australian cliff diving sensation. She is a four-time consecutive Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series champion and she continues to push the limits of what’s possible.

Rhiannan has completed dives out of moving helicopters and hot air balloons- jumping off of heights as tall as a five-storey building.

In this episode, Rhiannan takes us through how she got into the sport, the mentality you need to be a professional Cliff Diver & some of her favourite jumping spots around the world.

Hosts: Cate Campbell & Hayley Willis

Guest: Rhiannan Iffland

Executive Producer: Tia Ucich

Producer: Susannah Makin

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Music by Mardi Lumsden

