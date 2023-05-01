Here If You Need

Hayley Raso is a legend of Australian football. She’s clocked up over a decade with the Matilda’s squad and is ready to hit the pitch for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in July.

After breaking her back and having to learn how to walk again in 2018, Hayley couldn't be more proud to be representing Australia on the world stage again. She joins Cate and Hayley to talk about what it’s like to recover from injury so far away from home, her infamous hair ribbons, and what Australia needs to do to take home the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

