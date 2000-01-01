Here If You Need

Molly Taylor is the youngest rally car champion in Australian history. She’s also the first Aussie woman to compete in the brutal Dakar rally and she’s currently defending her Extreme-E championship title in some of the world’s toughest terrain. Molly sat down with Cate and Hayley to reveal the extraordinary world of rally driving and its surprisingly gender-equal format.

Plus, FIFA has revealed the new female players for its latest game and it has us scratching our heads and the Super Netball game that was plagued by unsafe conditions.

We’ve also got exactly what you need to watch in women’s sport this weekend.

Hosts: Cate Campbell & Hayley Willis

Guest: Molly Taylor

Executive Producer: Tia Ucich

Producer: Susannah Makin

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Music by Mardi Lumsden

