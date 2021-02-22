One woman. 150 marathons. 150 days. Erchana Murray-Bartlett has just broken the world record for consecutive marathons in a row, all while raising over $120,000 for The Wilderness Society. She puts her feet up (finally) to sit down with Cate and Hayley and share her incredible achievement.

Plus, we take a look around the grounds at results from the weekend including Olivia Gadecki’s wild-card win at the Australian Open and the disparity in media coverage between Erchana and Ned Brockman’s iconic runs.

And if you want more, we let you know what women’s sports you can catch over the next week.

THE END BITS

Donate to Erchana's Tip-To-Toe fundraiser for The Wilderness Society here.

GET IN TOUCH:

Here If You Need is a podcast by Mamamia. Listen to more Mamamia podcasts here.

CREDITS:

Hosts: Cate Campbell & Hayley Willis

Guest: Erchana Murray-Bartlett

Executive Producer: Tia Ucich

Producer: Susannah Makin

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Music by Mardi Lumsden

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au