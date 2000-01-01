Here If You Need

Mai Soliman is a professional female boxer who’s ready to fight in and out of the ring for her sport. In an effort to boost viewership and sponsorship, Mai is campaigning to introduce 3-minute rounds to women’s boxing. This would see female fighters fighting for the same timeframe as men.

In this episode, Mai sits down with hosts Cate Campbell and Hayley Willis to discuss breaking stereotypes, the future of women’s professional boxing, and the importance of supporting women’s sport at the local level.



Hosts: Cate Campbell & Hayley Willis

Guest: Mai Soliman

Executive Producer: Tia Ucich

Producer: Susannah Makin

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Music by Mardi Lumsden

