Here If You Need

Liz Parnov was born to pole vault. It was literally in her blood. With a family of Olympic pole vaulters behind her, Liz quickly soared to new heights in the world of athletics. After a slew of Youth World Championship and Youth Olympic medals, Liz made her Olympic debut in 2012, at the age of 18.

Today you might recognise Liz from a completely different pursuit - earlier this year Liz took out the winning spot in Survivor Australia after 47 days. In this episode, she joins us to talk about her journey from elite athletics, to reality tv, and now, into retirement.

