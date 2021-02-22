Here If You Need

Lauren 'LJ' Jackson is undoubtedly the GOAT of Australian Basketball. Dominating the sport from an early age, LJ's resume includes four Olympic medals, 2 x WNBA championships, 3 x WNBA MVP awards and at 41 years old has recently delivered one of the greatest comeback stories in sport.

She joins Cate & Hayley to talk the role basketball has played in her life, how the mother-of-two managed a professional comeback at 41 years old and some pretty amazing celebrity encounters she's had throughout her career.

Plus, we take a look around the grounds at results from the weekend and celebrate the recent crowd sellouts in women's sport around the country.

And if you want more, we let you know what women's sports you can catch over the next week.

