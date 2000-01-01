News
Can Kylie Hilder Take The NSW Women’s Origin Team All The Way?

Kylie Hilder is the Head Coach of the NSW women’s State of Origin team, the Sky Blues. She’s played internationally in both rugby league and touch football and is now using that experience to coach the women’s game in a prime-time TV slot.

Kylie joins Cate and Hayley to talk about what it will take for NSW to take home the shield for Women’s Origin 2023, how a coach makes the tough choice to bench a player and how it's delivered to them, PLUS the secret she believes parents need to follow to support their aspiring athletes.

END BITS

GET IN TOUCH:

Here If You Need is a podcast by Mamamia. Listen to more Mamamia podcasts here.

CREDITS:

Hosts: Cate Campbell & Hayley Willis

Guest: Kylie Hilder

Executive Producer: Tia Ucich 

Producer: Susannah Makin

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou 

Music by Mardi Lumsden

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au