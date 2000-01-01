Here If You Need

Jess Fox is the GOAT of paddling and she's only 28 years old. She joins us on our first episode to discuss with Cate & Hayley how she got into the sport, what it's like to know growing up that you need a plan B in women's sports, plus what your dating life can look like as a female paddler.

Plus, we take a look around the grounds at results from the weekend and discuss why still in 2022 NRLW players are having to fight for a yearly contract.

And if you can't get enough, we let you know what women's sports you can catch this weekend.

