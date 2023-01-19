Here If You Need

Cath Cox is an Australian netball legend. She’s represented Australia on the world stage no less than 108 times. In her 16-year playing career, Cath captained multiple local, state and national teams, and lead them to gold at the World Netball Championships, Commonwealth Games, and multiple premierships. Since retiring from the game Cath has turned to the commentary box.

In this deep dive episode, Cath sits down with Cate and Hayley to chat about the early days and where netball is headed.

We’ll be back on January 19, 2023 with a look around the grounds, and what to watch over the weekend.

