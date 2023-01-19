Here If You Need

Cara Honeychurch has spent 30 decades ingrained in the world of tenpin bowling. From taking out the AMF Bowling World Cup and Bowler of the Year in 1996 to over a decade serving as Tenpin Bowling Australia’s CEO, Cara knows a thing or two about bowling. After being inducted into the Sports Australia Hall of Fame in 2022 Cara is recognised as a world champion who has dominated the game across the globe.

In this deep dive episode, Cara sits down with Cate and Hayley to chat about moving to The USA to compete, equality in tenpin bowling, and the tricky transition from being an athlete to a CEO.

We’ll be back to regular programming on January 19 2023 with a look around the grounds, and what to watch over the weekend.

Hosts: Cate Campbell & Hayley Willis

Guest: Cara Honeychurch

Executive Producer: Tia Ucich

Producer: Susannah Makin

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Music by Mardi Lumsden

