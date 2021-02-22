Here If You Need

At 30 years old, Cate Campbell has dedicated half her life to swimming. She’s picked up multiple Olympic medals, world records, and is ranked number 3 in the world for her efforts. After taking some time to herself to travel for the first time in many years, Cate has returned to the pool in pursuit of her 5th Olympics campaign. If she succeeds, she’ll be the only Australian Swimmer to do so. In today’s episode, we sat down to ask her the question: What does the roadmap to Paris 2024 look like?

Plus, we discuss cricketer Ash Gardener’s big payday and what it means for young players, and the concern-trolling surrounding a ban on schoolgirl’s AFL.

We also take a look around the grounds for the latest results and let you know what to watch in women’s sport this weekend.

Hosts: Cate Campbell & Hayley Willis

Executive Producer: Tia Ucich

Producer: Susannah Makin

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Music by Mardi Lumsden

