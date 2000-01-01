Here If You Need

Isabella Nichols is one of the best female surfers in the world. In April this year, she was defending her 2022 title at the Margaret River Pro where only the top ten surfers would progress. Isabella did not progress, she was cut.

In this episode, Isabella sits down with Cate and Hayley to talk about what she has coined “the worst year of her life”. From the pressure of self-funding a worldwide surf tour, to her mental health and its impact in and out of the water. Isabella reveals what it’s really like when your goal is ripped away from you, and how you can get back out there.

