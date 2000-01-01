Grace Stewart is the captain of the Hockeyroos, an Olympian, a Commonwealth Games silver medalist and she still needs to work a second job to make ends meet. In this episode, Grace sits down with Cate and Hayley to discuss the pay problem plaguing both male and female players and the plans to get Hockey into the mainstream Australian psyche ahead of Paris 2024.

Plus, an update on the FIFA Women’s World Cup sponsorship controversy, the football team stripped of points pushing their rivals to the top of the ladder, and a conversation about commentary teams. Do you think more men be commentating on women’s sport?

We also take a look around the grounds for the latest results and let you know what to watch in women’s sport this weekend.

END BITS

Here If You Need is a podcast by Mamamia. Listen to more Mamamia podcasts here.

Hosts: Cate Campbell & Hayley Willis

Guest: Grace Stewart

Executive Producer: Tia Ucich

Producer: Susannah Makin

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Music by Mardi Lumsden

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au