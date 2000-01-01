Here If You Need

Fleur McIntyre is the first Championship-winning female Coach in the men's National Basketball League, and she's won not just once, but twice.



From her own 270-game career with the Cockburn Cougars to her five MVP titles, Fleur lives and breathes basketball. In 2021, she answered the call of longtime friend and NBA Champion Luc Longley and it changed her life.



Today, Fleur is the Assistant Coach for the reigning NBL men's premier team, the Sydney Kings. In this episode, she joins Cate and Hayley to unveil the reality of being a woman in a men's league, share her risk-taking advice, and prove how bravery for women pays off.

Hosts: Cate Campbell & Hayley Willis

Guest: Fleur McIntyre

Executive Producer: Tia Ucich

Producer: Susannah Makin

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Music by Mardi Lumsden

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

