Here If You Need

For most of her life, Emma Dieters lived an action-packed and adrenaline-fuelled lifestyle. That all changed in 2021 when a routine spinal surgery didn’t go to plan and Emma woke up as a C4 quadriplegic. Now, less than two years later she is a World Champion Para-Surfer after a chance encounter during her recovery.

Plus, we discuss sports-washing and what FIFA’s newest sponsorship really represents, Lauren Jackson’s season-ending injury, and an update on Cate’s Olympic training.

We also take a look around the grounds for the latest results and let you know what to watch in women’s sport this weekend.

