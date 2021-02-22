Here If You Need

Emily Seebohm is a world-champion backstroke swimmer. In her high school days, she broke records, going on to represent Australia at four Olympics and at world championships. She has 21 professional-level gold medals to her name (oh… and a whole aquatic centre named after her). Now, Emily is looking down the barrel of a 5th Olympic games.

In this deep dive episode, Emily sits down with Cate and Hayley to chat about what Olympic prep looks like, disappointment, and whether there’s a comeback on the cards.

We’ll be back to regular programming on January 19 2023 with a look around the grounds, and what to watch over the weekend.

