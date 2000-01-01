Here If You Need

Darcy Vescio is one of the biggest names in AFLW. A leading goal scorer, Mark of the Year winner, Best and Fairest awardee, and Carlton premiership player, Darcy knows their way around the field. But just last year, Darcy publicly shared their non-binary identity in a move way outside their comfort zone. They were the second AFL player to do so.

In this special interview, Darcy shares the reality of that coming out process, including the questions they had to ask themself before going public, how their Carlton teammates supported them, and the truth about being a non-binary player in a binary league.

