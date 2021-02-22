Here If You Need

Danielle Laidley thought footy would kill her, instead, after she transitioned, the AFL welcomed her back with open arms. As a former player, senior coach and premiership winner, Danielle shared with us her unique perspective on the AFL, the community that has embraced her, and what it took to become her true self in an environment that she wasn’t sure was ready to accept her.

Plus we celebrate the Matilda’s huge venue change in the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup, and cyclist Chloe Hosking’s potential forced retirement.

We also take a look around the grounds for the latest results and let you know what to watch in women’s sport this weekend.

