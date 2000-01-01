Here If You Need

This is the second part of our interview with Bronte Campbell. Bronte is not only Cate Campbell's sister, but she's also a World Champion Swimmer, Olympic Gold Medalist and World Record holder, and in part one we explored themes of sibling rivalry, jealousy & the vulnerability needed to find yourself.

In this episode, Bronte is back with Cate & Hayley to explore what will happen if one of the sisters doesn't make the 2024 Paris Olympics and Hayley chats with Cate about her feelings about their relationship.

Hosts: Cate Campbell & Hayley Willis

Guest: Bronte Campbell

Executive Producer: Tia Ucich

Producer: Susannah Makin

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Music by Mardi Lumsden

