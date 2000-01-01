Here If You Need

Bronte Campbell is a World Champion Swimmer, Olympic Gold Medalist and World Record holder.

She is one of the most recognisable names and faces in Australian sports, however, despite her phenomenal achievements, her success is rarely mentioned in isolation.

Bronte is often mentioned as part of a duo - alongside her sister and our co-host Cate Campbell. Together, they are the Campbell Sisters, Australia's most famous sporting siblings.

In this episode, Bronte sits down with Cate & Hayley to explore the unspoken tension that has defined their relationship. It's raw and it's honest. Please enjoy Part 1 with Bronte Campbell.

