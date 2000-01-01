At 24 years old, Anneli Maley was named the 2022 WNBL Most Valuable Player. She’s the leading rebounder two seasons in a row and is an Opal bronze medal holder. In today’s episode, she tells us how a break from professional basketball saved her life and takes us behind the scenes of the support she receives in the WNBL as a queer player compared to the lack of public support in the men’s league.

Plus, we talk about the Tiger Wood’s tampon joke that never should have happened and the latest update in the NRLW’s CBA.

We also take a look around the grounds for the latest results and let you know what to watch in women’s sport this weekend.

END BITS

Check out Anneli’s podcast: Under the Surface with Anneli Maley

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Here If You Need is a podcast by Mamamia. Listen to more Mamamia podcasts here.

CREDITS:

Hosts: Cate Campbell & Hayley Willis

Guest: Anneli Maley

Executive Producer: Tia Ucich

Producer: Susannah Makin

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Music by Mardi Lumsden

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au